More COVID-19 politics
To the Editor: The socialist liberals are beside themselves. President Donald Trump is absolutely knocking it out of the park when it comes to handling this China-caused COVID-19 pandemic and all the liberals are in full out Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) mode again.
The liberals tried to destroy President Trump with the Russia collusion conspiracy but failed miserably. They tried to destroy President Trump with the Ukraine collusion conspiracy but failed miserably. Now the liberals are trying to blame President Trump for COVID-19 and hinder the administration’s response to it. President Trump set up a travel ban from China and the liberals called our president a racist.
Liberals will again fail miserably. They have nothing to offer except hate and complaining. They are no longer relevant to the success of our great country.
KIM WEBSTER
Rochester