COVID-19 restrictions come with a steep price

To the Editor: As we enter the second year of COVID-19 restrictions, it is worth our while to consider what continued restrictions will cost us.

First, civil liberties will be lessened, which may cause young people to continue leaving the state. Second, families, schools, and communities will continue to grow apart. Third, the economy will suffer, which has terrible effects on all aspects of life, especially hurts low-skilled workers and those joining the workforce.

We pay a price for freedom, but we’ll pay a far greater one for its lack. It’s absurd to argue that lives saved justify restrictions unless weighed against the lives cost and the futures stolen from the young people of New Hampshire.

THOMAS VICINANZO

Concord

