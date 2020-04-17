COVID-19 resulting in fewer deaths in the U.S.
To the Editor: According to stats from the CDC, fewer people are dying now from all causes than almost ever before as a percentage of all deaths. Typically in the U.S., with a population of about 329 million, about 42,000 people die each week more in the winter when the flu is around etc. In the week ended April 4th only 20,281 people died from any cause vs. the week ending March 28, when there were 41,353 deaths (1,450 from COVID-19 and 1,885 from Pneumonia with some overlap.)
This is why the car insurance companies are giving us rebates. Staying home and social distancing has not just reduced the likelihood of spreading COVID -19, it has reduced the chances of you dying from a car crash or a heart attack or any of a number of other possible ways you could expire.
ANDREW LANE
Derry