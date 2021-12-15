To the Editor: Government announces a widespread problem with wheel bearings causing axles to fail. It takes 15 minutes to replace bearings with new, rapid repair techniques. Auto dealers and State Houses send you emergency messages: free replacements. You hear that this is overblown, replacements just cause problems, hear mechanics are colluding just to make money. Your auto-club promotes freedom of owner-drivers to decide and decries patrolling of vehicles. People say spraying WD-40 on axles is the most effective fix. You’ve done your research. Soon, you see cars filling the breakdown lanes. Vehicles careen into other cars, swerving off the road. You consider maybe you should bring the car in, but don’t have time. And what would the auto-club think?
In reality, hospitals are filled with struggling covid patients, and I hear equally fictional rationale of those who will shortly fill those beds. Equally fictional reasons are promoted to reject wearing masks in school and indoor public spaces and decline safe vaccines. Prolonged unnecessary hospitalizations impede the care for their neighbor’s heart attack or postpones elective surgery. It makes sense for all of us to pause, reconsider and assess perspectives we hold, especially when it affects the health of others and the people we love. In the face of this real pandemic with real consequences, please get fully vaccinated, mask-up. Who knows what omicron will bring, but delta is currently flipping people’s lives, if not their cars, left and right.