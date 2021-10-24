Letter: COVID concerns don't seem to apply to illegal immigrants Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save COVID concerns don’t apply to open borderTo the Editor: I couldn’t help laughing out loud when I read in a Saturday, Oct. 16, article “U.S. to lift restrictions Nov. 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers” that said in part “...that (the restrictions) had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months.”I can’t help but wonder what the Reuters reporter considers the hundreds of thousands that have been crossing our nation’s southern border per month.CHRISTOPHER FREIBERGERSilver Street, Manchester Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Thursday, October 21, 2021 Letter: Politics of divide and conquer are destroying our nation Divide-and-conquer politics are destroying our nation Letter: Column deliberately asked divisive, misleading questions Column asked divisive and misleading set of questions Letter: Time to stop playing games with the public's safety Stop playing political games with sentencing of criminals Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Letter: NH councilors showed grit bucking popular governor Council showed its grit bucking Gov. Sununu Letter: 'Non-binary' is a fiction created to impose alternative values ‘Non-binary’ fiction does more harm than good Letter: Planned Parenthood funding withheld due to their failure NH abortion law follows what 43 other states do Sunday, October 17, 2021 Letter: Executive councilors owe NH a better explanation Executive councilors owe NH a better explanation Letter: Sununu should consider joining Democrat Party Sununu should consider joining Democratic Party Letter: Warning bell sounded decade ago needs to be heard Warning a decade ago needs to be heard today Letter: Selectively citing science Selectively citing science Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Planned Parenthood funding withheld due to their failure Letter: Mayor Craig making progress on homelessness Letter: Sununu should consider joining Democrat Party Letter: Executive councilors owe NH a better explanation Letter: Column deliberately asked divisive, misleading questions Letter: Nelson offers solid Republican leadership for Derry Letter: NH councilors showed grit bucking popular governor Letter: 'Non-binary' is a fiction created to impose alternative values Letter: Warning bell sounded decade ago needs to be heard Letter: Time to stop playing games with the public's safety Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Sunday, October 24, 2021 Kathy Sullivan: Tuesday we can pick a better Manchester George F. Will: Don't let Trump's 'privilege' claim thwart the Jan. 6 investigation Patrick J. Buchanan: Warnings and threats -- or bluster and bluff Friday, October 22, 2021 John Stossel: American optimist Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Garrison Keillor: Got the autumn blues, put on my walking shoes Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT