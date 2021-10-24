COVID concerns don’t apply to open border

To the Editor: I couldn’t help laughing out loud when I read in a Saturday, Oct. 16, article “U.S. to lift restrictions Nov. 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers” that said in part “...that (the restrictions) had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months.”

I can’t help but wonder what the Reuters reporter considers the hundreds of thousands that have been crossing our nation’s southern border per month.

CHRISTOPHER FREIBERGER

Silver Street, Manchester

