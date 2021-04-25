COVID infections among vaccinated is expected

To the Editor: A headline today regarding “breakthrough” COVID infections is something no one should be surprised by. The phase 3 clinical trials of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines showed they were only 92-95% effective, therefore we should expect that 5-8% of the population will not be protected.

The clinical trials were also biased in that they didn’t reflect the actual proportion of the United States population who are over the age of 65, which is about 16.5%. The trial included only about 3% of participants who were over 65.

Vaccines typically have a lower percentage success rate as the population ages, and a recent German study of people over the age of 80, fully vaccinated against COVID, showed that up to one third had no detectable antibody response after full vaccination.

Finally, the normal annual flu vaccination’s effectiveness varies every year. Last year’s vaccine was only 45% effective overall, and only 37% effective for those over age 65.

Dr. ANDREW BREUDER

Bedford

