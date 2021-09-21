To the Editor: It has been almost 16 years since I moved from Los Angeles to Manchester to work at the Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission. I fell in love with the beauty of New Hampshire and was awed by the history and resiliency of Manchester. At the time, Robert Baines was the mayor, and I saw an encouraging Renaissance happening in the planning and development areas of the city.
Unfortunately that progress stalled under the next two administrations and Manchester slid backward until electing Joyce Craig mayor in 2017.
Craig faced horrendous obstacles in dealing with the state’s opioid and homelessness problems and the COVID pandemic but has done an incredible job for the city. She hasn’t done this alone however.
One of those people helping is June Trisciani. She has shown her commitment to Manchester by working with others and striving to improve the environment and make the city better. Not only has she served as the chair of the city’s planning board, but she has been a champion in providing more affordable housing in Manchester. June has also been an advocate of planning by working on Manchester’s 2021 Master Plan and getting it adopted.
We need people like Joyce Craig and June Trisciani, who have a vision for a brighter future for Manchester and the fortitude to work together getting things done. I believe in that brighter future and that is why I am supporting Joyce for mayor and June for alderman at large.
