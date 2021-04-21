Mayor Craig ineffective dealing with homeless
To the Editor: The aroma of foods wafting through air, live acoustic guitars barreling out of café doors, smiling faces laughing together, cyclists and runners passing by sweating, then…the tents, the strewn dirty clothes, empty bottles and used syringes, relentless beggars asking for money. Yes, I am talking about our Great Queen City.
I remember when I moved to Manchester in 2014, full of excitement and hope. While I was aware that the city had its own set of problems like most cities, I also heard its economy was booming and growing. At the time, this was true. I have watched Manchester grow, especially the Millyard, which became my place of employment and also where I own a small business.
Sadly, however, the scene I described above is growing under our current leadership with Mayor Joyce Craig. Homelessness in and of itself is not a causal factor, and Mayor Craig has turned a blind eye to solving the root causes of it: lack of education and job training, affordable housing, addiction and mental health treatment, and so much more. Instead, she has welcomed more to our city, and the unmanaged struggles of these individuals continue to burden us.
I may not live in Manchester, but I know that if the city fails then New Hampshire fails, as it is the backbone of our state’s economy. Victoria Sullivan listens. She understands successful integration into society is not accomplished with more tents. Sullivan loves Manchester and deserves our vote for mayor. I have hope again.
NICHOLE MARTIN
Auburn