To the Editor: It’s laughable that columnist Stephen Moore claims (Union Leader, 1/25/23) all of the recent growth in federal revenue was due to the 2017 Trump tax cuts. Maybe we should rename the Laffer Curve to the Laugher Curve.
Moore does disclose that he was involved in developing the Trump tax cuts along with Larry Kudlow, Kevin Hassett and Arthur Laffer. While the last one is a well-known economist, the credibility of the others is questionable. Even Laffer has numerous critics who dispute his supply-side economics solutions.
I also had a hearty laugh reading Moore’s comment that Donald Trump had an economic boom. With only one exception, Trump increased the deficit more than any other recent president, and the only reason Trump fell short is because he served (luckily for us) only four years. Trump had negative non-farm jobs growth and is last among all presidents since Franklin D. Roosevelt as respects annual non-farm job growth. He’s also at the bottom of the totem pole for annual GDP growth rate.
Admittedly, Trump’s numbers were affected by COVID-19. Just like President Barack Obama’s were affected by the Great Recession he inherited. You have to play the hand you are dealt, face reality and tell the truth.
This is not the first time Moore has gone above and beyond to rewrite fiscal history to be favorable to Trump. He just doesn’t get it. He’s a prime example of Republicans being unable to give up their Trump fix. Even worse, too many people will believe his claims.
To the Editor: Having read a few excerpts from Prince Harry's book, in which he tells very revealing stories about himself, I believe he is still able to be called by his royal name but I think it should be spelled with the small letter "p" as in "prince Harry." More fitting, don't you think?