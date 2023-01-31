Trump boom is a joke

To the Editor: It’s laughable that columnist Stephen Moore claims (Union Leader, 1/25/23) all of the recent growth in federal revenue was due to the 2017 Trump tax cuts. Maybe we should rename the Laffer Curve to the Laugher Curve.

Letter: Harry still a prince

To the Editor: Having read a few excerpts from Prince Harry's book, in which he tells very revealing stories about himself, I believe he is still able to be called by his royal name but I think it should be spelled with the small letter "p" as in "prince Harry." More fitting, don't you think?