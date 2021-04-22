Crime victims have gained much, but more remains
To the Editor: This week we commemorate the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which began in 1981. We’ve made a lot of progress over that time and we should celebrate those achievements but not lose sight of the work we still need to accomplish.
Let’s be honest, 40 years later and victims of crime do not have equal protections under the law as those who perpetrate crimes do and we need to continue to fight for a fair and just balance within our judicial system. With millions of crimes being committed in the United States each year, the chances are that we have either been a victim or know someone who has been a victim. Any one of us could become a victim of crime and find ourselves thrust into the United States legal system and we should all be afforded the same rights and protections as those who committed the offense.
This week, and every week, let’s celebrate the advances we have made, champion those organizations that help and provide services to survivors, but let us never give up the fight for equal rights for crime victims. You never know when you may be the person who needs them.
AMANDA NOVAK
Merrimack