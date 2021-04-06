Critical Race Theory is a racist ideology meant to divide us
To the Editor: The civil rights movement had one goal: to “one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Martin Luther King Jr.’s words are seemingly forgotten by a sect of Americans who forward Critical Race Theory.
This ideology asserts that individuals are incapable of self-determination because their racial identity dictates inherent bigotry toward others. This refutation of M.L.K is intrinsically racist in alleging that individuals harbor inherent racism based solely on their own skin color.
Equality in America is predicated on all people possessing equal metaphysical attributes. Thusly, all people assume equal dignity and value regardless of race or ethnicity. American history is the story of achieving this equality in practice, from the abolitionist failings at the founding to the bloodiest conflict in American history to end slavery.
To combat Critical Race Theory, New Hampshire HB 544 restricts public education that forwards the aforementioned racist ideology. Recently, Governor Chris Sununu said HB 544 promotes free speech restrictions that would “send us down the wrong path.” Americans should always view free speech regulations skeptically; however, I disagree with the governor. This is not a free speech issue as much as it is a civil rights issue because our schools are indoctrinating a generation of children with a profoundly racist worldview. Therefore, HB 544 should become law in New Hampshire to promote and defend M.L.K.’s summary of American equality against the reignition of racism into our culture by Critical Race Theory.
ETHAN BALD
Exeter