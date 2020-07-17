Catholic schools opening critic crossed the line

To the Editor: I was very disappointed with the op-ed in your July 14 edition entitled “Diocese is wrong to open schools.” The op-ed attacked the Catholic schools, the Catholic Church, the Catholic clergy, and every Catholic. If the op-ed had attacked Black Lives Matters, it would be labeled ‘racist hate speech’ and never published.

If the op-ed had attacked the Jewish faith, it would be labeled anti-Semitic hate speech and never published. If the op-ed had attacked the gay community, it would be labeled “homophobic hate speech” and never published. Yet attacking the Catholic Church and its institutions must be considered ‘freedom of speech’ by the Union Leader editors.

Perhaps the author of the op-ed should withdraw her children from the Catholic school and give them the best possible education by home schooling them. That would ensure protection from COVID-19 and provide the children with the education and moral values of the mother. I continue to pray for those who attack the Catholic Church and those who enable attacks on the Catholic Church, that Almighty God will open their eyes, soften their hearts, and teach them love.

MICHAEL DANGEL

Merrimack

