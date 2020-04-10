‘Proper testing’ needed
To the Editor: The excellent opinion piece “We need proper testing” by Locwin, Stevens, Messmer, DiPentima, Traviss should be widely reprinted — and while we’re at it let’s also spread it around the country from crop dusting aircraft if necessary. (Dropping many, many extra copies over Concord and Washington, DC.)
Here’s a cogent observation about where we — and nearly all other states — stand in this pandemic. Without testing, we can’t possibly have reliable estimates of medical services and supplies needed. We can’t know how well social distancing and other approaches are working. And we certainly can’t plan for the huge efforts needed ahead to rebuild our economy. The idea that we can somehow predict when workplaces will reopen and daily life will resume without having accurate testing data is absurd.
As chilling as it is, this line in the op-ed should be our mantra: “We want to measure success in lives saved, not by celebrating an ongoing low death rate.”
KIMBERLY MARLOWE HARTNETT
Bridge Street, Manchester