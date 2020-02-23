Croydon’s crybaby chief
To the Editor: The police chief in Croydon just humiliated all police with his childish temper tantrum. A 2-year-old would do the same. We were told chiefs are the most mature hence why they are in charge. Why did this crybaby cry?
Because he has never held a real job in his life, living off the government teat, and has no clue what he’ll do now. His only skill was driving around in a police SUV in a town with no crime. Job protection rackets make us taxpayers very angry, and most of New Hampshire still has more cops than crime demands, as we pay one of the highest property tax rates in the nation. No more! And shame on the conservative press for protecting this sham socialism with our taxes.
Larkin Novak
Sandown
Saturday, February 22, 2020
To the Editor: In my travels as a New Hampshire writer and storyteller, I’ve crossed paths with Andru Volinsky many times. I know him as a kind person, generous with his time and expertise. He will fight hard for a righteous cause. I’ve seen it. He’s fair minded, thoughtful, open to fresh id…
Friday, February 21, 2020
To the Editor: With the population of New Hampshire aging, the number of young people declining, and so many youth lost to opioids and suicides, liberal Republicans are pushing to remove advocacy for traditional marriage from the NHGOP platform to chase votes. Bad timing.
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
To the Editor: Amid the ongoing debate and gridlock in Washington, New Hampshire lawmakers are now considering game-changing legislation to provide real relief from the high costs of prescription drugs. Unlike anything going on in Washington, this effort has bipartisan support.
To the Editor: “Medicare for All” is not just an abstract political policy for me. It is a matter that is essential to my life and is something that is worth fighting for.
To the Editor: I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Election Day workers throughout the state of New Hampshire who gave tirelessly of their time.
To the Editor: Please, please, please quit referring to AR15 rifles as assault weapons. Assault is an action and not an object. It makes you newspaper sound illiterate, biased and ignorant.
To the Editor: I was pleased to read in last week’s Union Leader that Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Jeb Bradley and advocates for seniors and the disabled are working to design legislation to create a protective order for vulnerable adults. These could be for individuals with dementia or a develop…
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
To the Editor: Planting trees is great but we need to do more.
To the Editor: The New START nuclear arms control treaty is not new at all. In fact, it only took effect in 2011. And by this time next year it could be completely gone, leaving no functioning nuclear arms treaty between the US and Russia in its place.
To the Editor: We are starting to make some much-needed progress on the drug crisis in New Hampshire. However, much work still needs to be done.
Monday, February 17, 2020
To the Editor: Net-metering allows retail electric customers to generate power from renewable sources and to send surplus energy into the grid. Producers are paid for that energy at a rate set by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) This is about half the retail rate, 8¢/kwh.
To the Editor: If you believe, as I do, that EVERYONE has a right to live, then Donald J. Trump Sr. is your man. If you believe in a woman’s right to choose, however, then you might want to consider voting for one of the candidates who favor a woman’s right to decide whether or not to have a…