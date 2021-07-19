Cubans renew freedom fight after 60 years of tyranny
To the Editor: After 60 years of subjugation and tyranny, the Cuban people have set the fight for freedom anew through a concise message to the world — “Libertad!” Since the communist revolution under Fidel Castro in 1959, Cubans have lived in social and economic poverty, with food and medicine shortages crippling most of their history. Such hardships are characterized in the media and by socialists like Sen. Bernie Sanders as nothing more than COVID-19 aftereffects. However, the Cuban resistance leaders blame the despotic government’s policies that strip individual rights as the cause of these protests.
America cannot let this opportunity pass in the fight for liberty. This is the first substantial opportunity since the Bay of Pigs incident to throw off the shackles of Cuban communism and consign into the dustbin of history another evil dictatorship that should have been forced into oblivion decades ago.
President Donald Trump’s failure in Hong Kong throughout 2019 and 2020 should be remembered, and President Joe Biden ought not to make the same mistake. The international fight for liberty did not start and end with the Cold War. It began in 1776 when a group of individuals right, left, and center banded together against overwhelming odds, much like the modern Cuban people. Therefore, my fellow citizens, contact your congressperson, senators, the Oval Office, even your governor, and stand with our Cuban brethren on the precipice of their freedom, no matter the cost, because any price is worth liberty and justice for all.
ETHAN BALD
Brentwood