To the Editor: Many voters believe that our voices are being drowned out by excessive, secret, and, especially, out-of-state election donations from multinational corporations and from a tiny percent of excessively wealthy individuals.
The outrageous expense of running a campaign today causes many candidates with good ideas to be excluded from running for office. Many other candidates without financial resources are willing to accept exorbitant amounts of campaign donations without realizing that when elections are over and it comes time for laws to be passed, the wealthy and powerful will be expecting “something in return” for their donations. Those donations then quickly become legalized bribes. The more financially dependent our public officials become on wealthy donors to sustain their next election, the higher the prices the rest of us are paying for the necessities of life: fuel, medical treatment, education, insurance, electricity, etc.
What we really need in New Hampshire is a bill calling for an alternative election funding system that is constitutional and which does not rely exclusively on excessively large private donations coming from a very tiny, unrepresentative, and elite portion of our society. We actually have such a bill just waiting to be passed at the State House next Tuesday, February 14. If passed, HB 324 will make us the fourth state to have passed a “Voter-owned Election Funding” law. To learn more regarding HB 324 go to tinyurl.com/nhvoea. Then contact your representatives before Feb. 14.
