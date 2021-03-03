Cushing doesn’t like the shoe on the other foot
To the Editor: As I watched and read of the events in the New Hampshire House this past week, I had to chuckle a bit. It seems that House Minority Leader Renny Cushing has had an epiphany. His concern over Speaker Sherm Packard locking the doors during the session this past Wednesday begs the question, why didn’t he raise concerns when Speaker Steve Shurtleff did the same thing keeping lawmakers in session until 4 a.m. last year?
Or, given that many of today’s reporters weren’t even born during the days of the Seabrook demonstrations. They may not know that Renny Cushing and Guy Chichester led the anti-nuke crowd, breaking the law and costing the state hundreds of thousands of dollars dealing with the illegal trespassing at the plant site.
Or the day one of the protesters tossed a grappling hook over the fence, missed the fence, and instead struck a New Hampshire State Trooper in the head, splitting open his helmet and his head, knocking him out. Didn’t hear concerns by Cushing then, but he was full of them this week when he felt the Democrats were being bullied by Speaker Packard.
When Democrats controlled the House, virtual meeting and voting was denied to the minority party. Funny how some things change yet remain the same. Short memory.
But then again, it’s OK for them!
ED LECIUS
Merrimack