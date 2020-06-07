D-Day then and now
To the Editor: On D-Day June 6, 1944, I remember walking to my elementary school and feeling that I was missing a great moment in history. General “Ike” Eisenhower was my hero. He said, “ Leadership is taking responsibility for everything that goes wrong and giving your subordinates credit for everything that goes well.”
My present hero says: “We are in a battle for the soul of America. It’s time to remember who we are. We’re Americans: tough and resilient. We choose hope over fear. Science over fiction. Truth over lies. And unity over division. We treat each other with dignity, we leave nobody behind, and we give hate no safe harbor. We are the United States of America. And together, there is not a single thing we cannot do.” -Joe Biden.
PAUL CARR
Bedford