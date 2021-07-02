Daily coverage vaulted Sununu’s approval
To the Editor: WMUR carried 111 press conferences of Chris Sununu and hosted him dozens of times on nightly and weekend news, with close to zero criticism or critique. Unsurprisingly, Sununu vaulted to over 80% approval.
Dan Feltes knows the truth about Chris Sununu. And he rang the alarm bell as loudly. What Dan said is true. All of it.
Dan told us Chris Sununu isn’t actually pro-choice. Dan warned of Sununu’s lack of testing and PPE in nursing homes and at the NH Veterans Home. Dan flagged Sununu’s no-bid contracts of pandemic relief money to Sununu’s corporate donors. Dan proposed major enhancements to healthcare and education and said Sununu would cut both if given the opportunity. Dan said Sununu favored tax breaks for the very wealthiest at the expense of middle-class property taxpayers. Dan pointed out that Sununu didn’t support paid family and medical leave, only a fake family leave “plan” that has tax breaks to big corporations who already could provide it.
Some made the mistake of shrugging off Dan’s astute observations, shrugging off the credibility Dan had built up as one of the most, perhaps the most, accomplished bipartisan legislator of this past decade. Governor Sununu signed over 100 of Dan’s pieces of legislation.
The events of the last several months, including the right-wing extremist budget endorsed and signed by Sununu, prove that Dan Feltes was 100% correct.
We NH voters will have to do our homework. We simply can’t believe everything we hear or see on TV.
CLAUDIA DAMON
Concord