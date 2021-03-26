To the Editor: Reading Mark Hayward's article in the March 25th, 2021 edition regarding the Attorney General's report on the officer involved shooting in Dalton, the author chose to needlessly politicize a news story by interjecting commentary by one Zandra Rice Hawkins, identified as the director of Gun-Sense NH. Hawkins is quoted as saying "Closing background check loopholes and extreme-risk protection orders could have prevented this situation." First, the person who shot Trooper Matthew Merrill was a convicted felon and as such was already prohibited from owning firearms. Second, the article indicates that the serial numbers on the weapons possessed by the shooter had been defaced, meaning they were likely stolen. What was the reporter's purpose in including the opinions of a gun control organization in the story? Let's keep opinions out of it and simply report the facts.
KYLE ASPINWALL
Amherst