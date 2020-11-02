To the Editor: We have a chance to change New Hampshire for the better on Nov 3rd. Governor Chris Sununu is running against Democrat Dan Feltes. Dan is currently the state Senate majority leader and he knows the issues that the state faces.
Between 2019 and 2020, Gov Sununu vetoed 79 pieces of legislation. He vetoed bills that had bipartisan support. He vetoed his way through his term as governor giving him the dubious honor of having vetoed more bills than any other governor in recent history. He does nothing to solve problems or be proactive.
The Fish and Game Department still has no representation from the majority of Granite Staters who are non-consumptive users of the outdoors and the new executive director nominated by Sununu is unqualified for the position.
When back to school during COVID-19 was in the planning stages, Sununu dumped all responsibilities on the individual school districts. The result was confusion and a great deal of angst among school administrators over how best to proceed with no leadership or guidance.
New Hampshire Child Protective Services (DCYF) is poorly run and does not protect our children. The corruption within the department is rampant. Anyone in or outside of the department who challenges the status quo is punished. Sununu’s response was some sort of task force to investigate, but they have no authority and are powerless to change anything. Just an empty gesture to placate his critics.
Dan Feltes represents real leadership. He sees problems and works towards solutions. Please, on Nov 3rd, vote
ELIZABETH MARINO
Goffstown