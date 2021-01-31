Dangerous factions
To the Editor: As designed by our founders, the cornerstone of our democratic republic is consent of the governed and protection of natural rights, two integral modes of liberty.
The greatest danger to freedom is passions: emotions which are distinguishable from reason. Emotions themselves are good, but when dissociated from reason, they become a dangerous weapon of factions.
In Federalist 10, Madison explains factions as large assemblages of citizens whose passions suppress the natural rights of other citizens. The most dangerous are majority factions, who use either government or the mob to oppress the minority. Madison believed the federal government, through its vast and complex structure, would sufficiently restrict such factions. He believed multiple levels of representation would function as a centrifuge, separating political passions from policy through deliberation. However, when politicians omit reason for the sake of their base supporters, they assume positions based in passions.
Modern examples of this are Republicans’ challenging the election results without substantial evidence and Democrats’ censoring political dissenters. In both cases, the parties have devolved into factions, conducting unreasoned and destructive political behaviors. Madison believed our representatives would stop such behaviors. However, our representatives are the leaders of these factions, aided by elitists desperate to maintain their power and a sensationalizing media who are all too comfortable fanning the flames. This issue must be resolved by the ordinary citizens who are willing to break the party factions, not by literally bloodying the halls of Congress, but through principled and reasoned voting at the ballot box.
ETHAN BALD
Exeter