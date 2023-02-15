To the Editor: Kevin Landrigan’s front page article in the Feb. 9th edition reporting on the numerous gun control bills faced by the Legislature reveals his obviously progressive viewpoint when he should be presenting an objective account of our lawmakers’ activities. He devotes at least 18 paragraphs to the gun control bills and their Democrat sponsors but only three to opposing viewpoints. It is beyond belief that, during a seven-hour session there were no additional opposing positions to these unconstitutional bills.
Landrigan continues to use results of a skewed poll provided by a Democrat Representative listing “strong support for these gun control measures” yet no trustworthy source of this poll is provided, which reads like a wish list of gun-grabbing Democrats, not the credible opinions of a fair cross-section of the American public. This poll is obviously fiction.
We have been lied to ever since the pandemic scorched our shores and the lies continue in just about every statement from the Biden administration, so I don’t expect a liberal like Landrigan to ever make an effort to report the truth, but if he continues to present information provided by another lying politician intent on furthering the socialist agenda, he is doing a grave injustice to your readers.
Daniel Webster would turn over in his grave if he learned how his quote that appears on the front page of every issue is abused.