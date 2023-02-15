Daniel Webster would roll over in his grave

To the Editor: Kevin Landrigan’s front page article in the Feb. 9th edition reporting on the numerous gun control bills faced by the Legislature reveals his obviously progressive viewpoint when he should be presenting an objective account of our lawmakers’ activities. He devotes at least 18 paragraphs to the gun control bills and their Democrat sponsors but only three to opposing viewpoints. It is beyond belief that, during a seven-hour session there were no additional opposing positions to these unconstitutional bills.

