Daniels best candidate for Merrimack’s future
To the Editor: Come Election Day in November, there is no one I trust more for state Senate than Gary Daniels. The town of Merrimack is currently facing a water contamination crisis that has put the health of our residents at risk. I trust Gary Daniels in his ability to hold Saint Gobain accountable for their recklessness and failed filtration systems.
Daniels, as a certified water operator, understands these complexities and how to work with the Merrimack Town Council and the state of New Hampshire to repair our water. Unlike his opponent, Gary will work with Merrimack on this issue throughout his entire term, not just when the election season begins to heat up.
I am also worried about the taxes as they are increasing and I know he will do all he can to keep them low, as well as no income tax! In November, I hope you will join me in supporting Gary Daniels for State Senate in District 11.
JOSEPH LaCRETA
Merrimack