Support Darcy in NHEC’s board of directors election

To the Editor: Three years ago I promised members of the N.H. Electric Cooperative (NHEC) that if elected to the board of directors I would use my experience as a consumer advocate and utility regulator to fight for affordable and reliable electric service and secure grants for broadband internet initiatives. I delivered on those promises.

