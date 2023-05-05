Support Darcy in NHEC’s board of directors election
To the Editor: Three years ago I promised members of the N.H. Electric Cooperative (NHEC) that if elected to the board of directors I would use my experience as a consumer advocate and utility regulator to fight for affordable and reliable electric service and secure grants for broadband internet initiatives. I delivered on those promises.
I have voted against proposed rate increases, including NHEC’s highest-in-New England fixed monthly electric charge. NHEC’s $33 monthly residential charge is much higher than any N.H. Public Utilities Commission-regulated electric utility (Eversource is allowed to charge $13.81/month) and unfairly burdens members with lower annual electric usage, such as poorer and elderly members, apartment dwellers, and seasonal residents. I maintain that the NHEC board should be as protective of member finances as public regulators are of customers of investor-owned utilities.
On broadband, my most notable achievement was serving as project manager and principal author of a grant application that won a whopping $50 million for NHEC broadband! This important grant will provide services to members in Grafton, Carroll, Belknap, Merrimack, Sullivan, and Coos counties and enable NHEC to make reliable, high-speed, fiber internet available to all members at reasonable prices.
As chair of NHEC’s broadband subsidiary, I will make sure we implement broadband cost-effectively and get fiber internet to members quickly.
I urge you to vote in the co-op’s director election starting this week and I ask for your support and vote.