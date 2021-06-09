Dare to question COVID and face repercussions
To the Editor: Once upon a time America was a place where people could ask questions without fear of reprisal. Questions like:
When will the CDC start giving us real facts and statistics about COVID-19?
When did the U.S. Consitution give Anthony Fauci the power to control our lives?
Who is going to be making billions of dollars from the COVID vaccines?
Anyone asking these questions in today’s America could face severe repercussions. Daring to confront the state is verboten.
The Greatest Generation never would have tolerated this. They would have demanded answers to these questions.
America isn’t one nation under the state. We’re one nation under God, and we have a right and an obligation to ask these questions. It’s time to grow up, America.
THOMAS RHODES
Hooksett