Dark future ahead for the Union Leader
To the Editor: I have never been so disgusted with an endorsement in my life. For you to pick Joe Biden over Donald Trump is beyond imagination. I have been a subscriber to the Union Leader for over 50 years and have not always agreed with you, but for you to endorse a leftist such as Joe Biden is beyond my wildest imagination.
No, Donald Trump isn’t perfect but he has governed more conservatively then any president since Ronald Reagan. William and Nackey Loeb would be rolling in their graves. I will be cancelling my subscription immediately. I foresee a very dark future for the Union Leader.
CHARLES E. THERRIEN
Pembroke