Dark future ahead for the Union Leader

To the Editor: I have never been so disgusted with an endorsement in my life. For you to pick Joe Biden over Donald Trump is beyond imagination. I have been a subscriber to the Union Leader for over 50 years and have not always agreed with you, but for you to endorse a leftist such as Joe Biden is beyond my wildest imagination.

No, Donald Trump isn’t perfect but he has governed more conservatively then any president since Ronald Reagan. William and Nackey Loeb would be rolling in their graves. I will be cancelling my subscription immediately. I foresee a very dark future for the Union Leader.

CHARLES E. THERRIEN

Pembroke

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Biden's a frail old man

To the Editor: Union Leader is endorsing a Democrat -- Joe Biden -- for the first time in history, the frail old man who doesn’t take questions from the media or addresses the voters honestly. An old man who hunkers down in his basement because he doesn’t have to do a thing to win the 2020 e…

Monday, October 26, 2020
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Friday, October 23, 2020
Thursday, October 22, 2020