Days until the election and no plan from Trump
To the Editor: My husband and I consider ourselves quite fortunate to be able to raise our family in the great state of New Hampshire and retire here. However, we feel that our future is in jeopardy. Before the Affordable Care Act we couldn’t purchase health insurance for my husband because of his pre-existing condition. He is a cancer survivor. Now, as retirees, both my husband and I purchase our healthcare insurance through Marketplace. Under the Trump administration, we have been very concerned about our future given the president’s vocal opposition to ACA. You see, last year, I was diagnosed with cancer. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, up to 50% of non-elderly Americans also have some type of pre-existing health condition. We are only eight days from the election and President Donald Trump has still yet to provide any details of his “better” replacement plan. I encourage all Granite Staters to vote and to keep this issue in mind when voting.
BONNIE MONAHAN
Rye