Deadly consequences
To the Editor: Writer Daniel Benjamin opined recently that Americans are at risk after General Soleimani’s killing. What? As if Americans were not already at risk from Soleimani or the Ayatollah?
So what’s the answer? Do absolutely nothing about this killer who had American blood on his hands? Cower in a corner? Kiss his ring? Allow him to keep doing what he’s doing? That might have been the response from a prior administration.
Soleimani reportedly traveled with impunity living larger than life. Certainly there will be repercussions and the U.S. must be prepared to counter them. Trump’s action removed a couple of bad actors from the world’s stage, impeachment distraction or not. I do not agree with Trump’s braggadocio antics but timidity is not the answer in my opinion.
When Iran attacks America’s interests, these attacks should be met forcefully with deadly consequences. But quietly, behind the scene like Israel’s Mossad. Perhaps some more bad actors will be removed from the world’s stage
BILL FRIEDRICH
Litchfield