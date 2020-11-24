Death of unborn twins raises questions about law
To the Editor: Your story entitled “Man pleads guilty in death of woman, unborn twins” raises some serious issues. According to the account, a Claremont man was sentenced for his role in the death of Lebanon’s Kacey Grizzaffi, who was pregnant with twins. No further mention is made of the twins. Apparently no charge was brought forward for their deaths. Are these two little ones just disposable? Questions arise as to the efficacy of our fetal homicide law. Perhaps this is something that needs to be looked into.
REBEKAH FOX
Salem