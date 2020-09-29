Decency should trump party allegiance
To the Editor: Chuck Douglas speaks for many Republicans who value democracy and respect over partisanship.
I was a registered Republican for over 35 years, but like Chuck, there is no way that I could possibly vote for a dictator wannabee like President Donald Trump.
Ronald Reagan made us proud to be Americans, but sadly, now we are mocked worldwide by a self-promoter who has sewn divisiveness and hatred among our citizens.
When we look at other countries and ask ourselves how millions of North Koreans and Russians can follow their ruthless leaders, or in the past how so many people followed Benito Mussolini, Saddam Hussein, and yes, even Adolph Hitler, Americans should open their eyes and see what is happening here.
Even if we all don’t agree with the policies of the Democrats (and I don’t), if we are once again going to be the United States of America, we need to eradicate this threat to our democracy called Donald Trump.
It is time to put our differences aside and do what is best for our country.
JOHN TROIANO
Exeter