Article 3 in Raymond a threat to property rights

To the Editor: Warrant Article 3 would take away our freedom under the disguise of defining a dump and landfill.

What is not written in the article is that it applies to both businesses and homes.

If you have parts from cars or other machinery lying around at your home or business, this could be considered a dump — “junk, discarded machinery, vehicles or parts therof” — according to this warrant article.

If you have other “waste, scrap, or discarded material of any kind,” this would also be considered a dump.

Could “sewage” refer to animal manure? This could be possible, according to this warrant article.

It goes further than just the traditional sense of the word dump.

The article would take away the freedom of Raymond citizens to do what they want in their own yard.

It would also make it difficult for people to have businesses where the primary purpose is to repair cars or sell non-working vehicles or automotive parts.

Please vote no on Article 3 and preserve our freedom.

June Dickerson

Raymond

Sunday, March 08, 2020
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Pappas protecting NH from coronavirus

  • Updated

To the Editor: Chris Pappas has been working tirelessly to keep Granite Staters safe under the mounting threats of the coronavirus outbreak. Even Governor Sununu thinks so. Sununu praised Chris and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation on their efforts, calling their work “absolutely terrific.”

Friday, March 06, 2020
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bring back the Saturday print edition

To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone l…

Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Monday, March 02, 2020