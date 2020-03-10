Article 3 in Raymond a threat to property rights
To the Editor: Warrant Article 3 would take away our freedom under the disguise of defining a dump and landfill.
What is not written in the article is that it applies to both businesses and homes.
If you have parts from cars or other machinery lying around at your home or business, this could be considered a dump — “junk, discarded machinery, vehicles or parts therof” — according to this warrant article.
If you have other “waste, scrap, or discarded material of any kind,” this would also be considered a dump.
Could “sewage” refer to animal manure? This could be possible, according to this warrant article.
It goes further than just the traditional sense of the word dump.
The article would take away the freedom of Raymond citizens to do what they want in their own yard.
It would also make it difficult for people to have businesses where the primary purpose is to repair cars or sell non-working vehicles or automotive parts.
Please vote no on Article 3 and preserve our freedom.
June Dickerson
Raymond
Sunday, March 08, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: Senator Maggie Hassan is proposing more spending to keep the proposed Boston-to-Concord passenger rail boondoggle lurching forward.
- Updated
To the Editor: For more than 12 years, I have been explaining what the Free State Project is and isn’t. Anyone who is still confused must surely be acting in bad faith.
Saturday, March 07, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: I hope Bow residents will join me in voting to re-elect Harry Judd as selectman on March 10.
- Updated
To the Editor: Chris Pappas has been working tirelessly to keep Granite Staters safe under the mounting threats of the coronavirus outbreak. Even Governor Sununu thinks so. Sununu praised Chris and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation on their efforts, calling their work “absolutely terrific.”
- Updated
To the Editor: Being a mom, teacher, and taxpayer in this town I feel as though I have a very unique perspective on the current problems with the Sunapee School facilities.
Friday, March 06, 2020
What ‘s a sanctuary city?
Telling cities to obey isn’t conservative
Thursday, March 05, 2020
To the Editor: In November, a state Supreme Court order would have halted a projected 35 percent of alteration of terrain (AoT) permit applications that are reviewed by the Department of Environmental Services (DES). These permits apply to industrial, commercial and residential earth moving …
To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone l…
Protect women’s sports from gender confusion
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Butler for Atkinson Budget Committee
Terrible price paid for costly insulin
NH needs stricter auto emissions standard
Monday, March 02, 2020
To the Editor: On February 28th there was an editorial cartoon by Gary Varvel showing the Wall Street Bull with a face mask on, looking afraid while Bernie Sanders is supposedly trying to cut it up.