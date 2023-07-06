Deflection can’t make violent coercion right

To the Editor: Some recent commentary in response to stories about the White supremacist group NSC-131’s anti-trans activities in New Hampshire refers to antifa in suggesting progressives are hypocritical about masked protesters. This is an excellent example of “whataboutism,” traditionally known as deflection. Our objections to self-proclaimed Nazis harassing unarmed adults and children peacefully reading books have little to do with masks and everything to do with using violence and threats of violence against non-violent people.

Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Monday, July 03, 2023
Sunday, July 02, 2023

Letter: Ending Roe and affirmative action are a good start

To the Editor: Good for the Supreme Court again erasing a travesty in judicial activism from our past. Last year it was pointing out the demonstrably true fact that there is no federal right to aborting babies in the U.S. Constitution, and this year it was ruling that any racism -- regardles…

Friday, June 30, 2023
Thursday, June 29, 2023