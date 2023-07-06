To the Editor: Some recent commentary in response to stories about the White supremacist group NSC-131’s anti-trans activities in New Hampshire refers to antifa in suggesting progressives are hypocritical about masked protesters. This is an excellent example of “whataboutism,” traditionally known as deflection. Our objections to self-proclaimed Nazis harassing unarmed adults and children peacefully reading books have little to do with masks and everything to do with using violence and threats of violence against non-violent people.
In fact, there was plenty of criticism from progressives about violence during Black Lives Matter demonstrations. Data collectors like the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) Project found that antifa were present at about .2% of BLM demonstrations: 37 out of the 14,000 total. Up to 30% of demonstrations attended by antifa experienced violence, but at the 99.8% of demonstrations they didn’t attend, only 2% resulted in injuries and 4% in property damage. This is why organizers, participants, and those of us paying close attention objected to antifa’s presence. While we honor the history of anti-fascism, dating back to before World War II, the tactics we saw from antifa don’t conform to accepted civil rights movements’ strategies or beliefs, and we said so.
When so-called conservatives show the courage to call out violent extremism among their ranks rather than making excuses and playing word games, we can together get back to the project of creating a safe, just, equitable society for all Americans.
