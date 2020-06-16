Defunding police hurts mental health response

To the Editor: The movement to defund and even eliminate police departments nationwide and redirect finances to mental health care and other human services reflects a serious misunderstanding of the realities of emergency community mental health assessment and intervention.

The police play an invaluable role in emergency mental health outreach to people in crisis, many of who are at imminent risk for significant self-harm. They conduct safety and well-being checks and assist in transport to emergency departments for urgent mental health assessments. The police talk many people “off the ledge” who otherwise would end their lives or be left permanently disabled from a botched suicide attempt. Interestingly, some people in crisis are more trusting and responsive “in the moment” to the police than to outreach by mental health clinicians.

Police departments can benefit from continued education and training in emergency mental health. Both systems need ongoing financial support. Defunding police departments will significantly undermine the effectiveness of emergency mental health services and is a classic example of “throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

JERROLD POLLAK

Portsmouth

