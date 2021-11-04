To the Editor: It’s equally sad and upsetting to watch America’s nobleness — as reflected in “We the people of the United States” — now being trashed by defiant selfishness as “me-me-me” erodes the “We” power on many fronts, from mean Trumpism to Fox News lies and internet conspiracies.
COVID, like Pearl Harbor, should have been a rallying point to stimulate our collective greatness. But now it’s “them-us” selfish meanness as the country implodes. Rather than a health challenge, COVID remains a political football that has needlessly kicked more than 700,000 Americans to a premature death — lonely deaths with extended grieving for loved ones.
This carnage remains the responsibility of Donald Trump and his enablers. At the core of Trumpism are insecurity, fear and ignorance, which get expressed in defiant, angry, often rage-filled militant self-righteousness.
The pandemic would now be manageable if logic and science had been followed, rather than many people remaining in their fear-based visceral guts. Thus COVID virus continue to have the upper hand.
So, Americans, with choices there are consequences, continued selfishness means continued destruction of our once noble democratic experiment. Or, hopefully, we can rally our common humanity around the collective words of our U.S. Constitution and conquer COVID and its near future relatives.