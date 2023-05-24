To the Editor: We all want to honor and care for our nation’s veterans. I worked for the Department of Veteran’s Affairs for more than 30 years, I can tell you that most VA staff are dedicated and continuously work to improve the care and treatment provided to our nation’s veterans. The staff and veterans both need the continued support of government to provide a reliable health care system.
The Manchester VA Medical Center has been working on expanding needed care and improving infrastructure by constructing new buildings and providing immediate urgent repairs, however, the main buildings are 73 years old. There have been facility maintenance failures, including major flooding in 2017 and 2022. These floods caused delays and cancellations to veterans’ care, disruptions to the workforce and costly repairs.
Last week, Senator Maggie Hassan pushed VA Secretary Denis McDonough to commit to publishing a public plan with a summer deadline to address the long-term improvements needed.
U.S. Representative Chris Pappas, a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, introduced a new bill to improve the process for veterans to get their commercial driving licenses, which will create veteran jobs and help nationally with the truck driver shortage. Pappas also led a subcommittee hearing that focused on implementing the Honoring our PACT Act and voted against the partisan deficit bill which would decrease the veteran budget by 22%.
My thanks to Sen. Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas for their efforts to support and honor the veterans of New Hampshire.
To the Editor: A recent article in CTExaminer characterized the issue perfectly: "... at the behest of paid lobbyists and 'hive minded' salaried pro-development advocates, there is a strong and powerful effort to usurp the authority of your local planning and zoning commission. Several Bills…