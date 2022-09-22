To the Editor: Democracy is strong when actively supported by voters, weakened and fragile when ignored.
This past Tuesday I joined many other poll workers in New Hampshire in doing our part to support democracy. After voting, I spent the the next 6 and a half hours working to support the checking system of our election “paper trail” in New Hampshire. The handing out and processing of ballots in New Hampshire is precise and has multiple checks on the count. It is precisely that process that makes our elections so accurate. More poll workers throughout the state are going to be needed in November for the general election. If you have the time and interest to become a poll worker, please contact your town moderator.
I understand that many people just don’t have the time. In that case, please be sure that you make time to vote in November, vote for candidates you believe will best represent you and your family. In recent years it has become evident that our well-being and that of our families as well as such issues as our health, economic status, housing, and education, depends on the outcome of our elections. Talk to incumbents and challengers. Find out where they stand on the issues that are affecting the quality of our lives in New Hampshire.
Democracy is strengthened everywhere when every voter votes. VOTE on November 8!