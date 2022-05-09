The only voters who read her piece and actually believed her opinions are fellow dyed in the wool liberal Democrats, or completely clueless, uninformed voters.
Am I the only person who believes the following liberal talking points from this Democrat state leader are simply propaganda? I quote just a few: “I like Joe Biden. I like the job he is doing. I just wish more people knew what a good job he is doing. Democrats across the country want to promote Biden’s accomplishments.”
Here are just a couple of devastating actions Biden took to crush all American families as President: In just 16 months in office every American has seen with their own eyes a complete and deliberate destruction of our country! On his very first day as president he canceled the Keystone Oil Pipeline. The inflation rate has hit a 50-year high of 8.5%, with an actual rate more like 20% when food, gasoline, oil, and natural gas increases are included.
Also, Biden has illegally opened our southern border allowing 18,000 illegal immigrants a day and more than 2.5 million in just the last year alone to enter our country.
Finally, anyone who disagrees with Biden’s Democrat Party’s policies are labeled “domestic terrorists,” to be hunted down by his newly created “Ministry of Disinformation” department.