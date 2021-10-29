To the Editor: The billionaires tax is a wealth tax. Wealth taxes have been tried in many countries and all have failed. The Democrat plan for a wealth tax will fail also.
Presently, the top 1% of earners in the U.S. pay 40% of federal taxes. The top 10% of earners pay 71% of the federal taxes collected. The bottom 50% of earners pay about 3% of the federal taxes. That leaves the remaining 40% of earners paying about 26% of the federal taxes.
The Democrats’ wealth tax would be a tax on gains in value. As an example, if you own a home for 20 years and its value goes up by $100,000, then the government is going to call that $100,000 increase in value as income and charge you an income tax on that amount, even though you did not sell the house. So you have to come up with $25,000 to pay the tax.
The rich can move their assets to other countries, out of the jurisdiction of the IRS. The rich also employ accountants and lawyers who are a lot smarter than our congressional delegation and IRS employees. So who will really pay for these massive spending bills that the New Hampshire congressional delegation is touting? It will be the 40% of earners who now pay 26% of all federal taxes. Our congressional delegation does not want you to know this ugly truth.