Democratic delegation empowers Pelosi
To the Editor: In a healthy country, watching the rapid incremental self-destruction of California through public sector unions, over regulation, and radical policies would be a cautionary tale.
California has gone from being the central economic artery of our private sector economy to a tent city for vagrant immigrants from the third world. It is about to lose a seat in Congress due to the exodus of legal citizens in just two decades, and with its $362.87-billion state debt it is also perhaps a sound justification for federal receivership and state bankruptcy.
Instead, the chief architect of this decline — 36-year veteran of Congress Nancy Pelosi — is in essence the Queen of America, sitting one unsteady heartbeat from the American vice-presidency and pulling the strings of the current doddering executive.
The laughably titled “COVID Relief” bill strengthens public sector unions, erases their debt, and has provisions forbidding the states from lowering their own taxes, violating a number of provisions of the U.S. Constitution. HR 1 and the new Green Infrastructure Deal currently being rammed through Congress on the slimmest of majorities in modern history similarly removes voter rights and worker protections from unions coast to coast, and as such constitute Pelosi’s largely successful attempts to turn the rest of America into California.
Dangerously for us Americans that cherish our republic, our most simple-minded voters and politicians (including the entire New Hampshire delegation of Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas) have put her in a position to do so.
NICK MCNULTY
Windham