A group to cancel next
To the Editor: The reason why cancel culture is inauthentic, ideological and possibly racist is that advocates fail to cancel a large group of slavery supporters. A group that believed slavery was a necessary way of life. Those who believed in slavery so much that they were willing to secede from the Union. Those who believed deeply enough to go to war over slavery. Those who voted against abolition and wouldn’t compromise. Those who were pardoned by Lincoln and allowed to freely participate as a political movement. This group is more active than ever and embedded in most of government. It is a strong advocate of cancel culture. It calls itself the Democrat Party. If cancel culture is legit, shouldn’t the Democratic Party cancel itself?
TIMOTHY C. TICHES
Mountain Laurels Dr., Nashua