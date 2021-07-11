Democrats must atone for their racist legacy
To the Editor: Been hearing a lot about critical race theory being taught in public schools lately and I was wondering if they are going to teach our kids that Democrats are the original racists?
Slavery, segregation, Jim Crow laws, the refusal of FDR to allow Asian and Black soldiers to fight in the same units as White soldiers — these are all Democrat policies. If they want to teach our children the whole truth then I’m all for it. But I’m betting they will leave out the history of the Democratic Party.
DAVID CALDWELL
Weare