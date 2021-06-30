To the Editor: In reply to Sens. Becky Whitley and Rebecca Perkins Kwoka on their desire to veto the abortion bill, now in consideration in the House, they noted several reasons for their stand on pro-choice for reasons such as rape or incest and women's health, but one that struck me as odd was and stated by them was that there is "No exception in the bill for the health of the fetus."
So you are saying that if the fetus is impaired or it's not at the moment desired we should be allowed to eliminate it as if it is not any different than weeding ones garden or taking out the trash. We do not intend, and never will, on judging the reasons why parents of the unborn make the decision to abort or not to abort because, like the senators stated, it is a deep emotional and personal decision on their part. But we do pray for them and hope that they make the decision for life.
By the way senators, you are lucky that the unborn can't yet vote or you wouldn't be representatives for long.
DICK LaPLUME
Derry