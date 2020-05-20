Democrat avarice trumps public good
To the Editor: Democrats on New Hampshire’s Executive Council repeatedly and continuously attempt to block and impede important business of the state.
DC-style politics have no place in New Hampshire, yet Democrats in Concord keep reverting to Nancy Pelosi-like resistance to everything.
They blocked Gordon MacDonald’s nomination to the Supreme Court. They obstructed a raise for Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut, citing his “attempts to destroy public education.” And now they’re holding up funding for the entire state government clamoring for “transparency.”
It’s unconscionable that these partisans threaten to shut down state government during a pandemic. Denying the $950 million warrant would result in essential services going unfulfilled while Granite Staters are in desperate need of those services.
Not even during a state of emergency can politicians like Andru Volinsky set aside their ambition and rhetoric to accomplish good for their constituents. Despicable.
ALYSSA EHL
Hooksett