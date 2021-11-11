To the Editor: I have missed hearing from our two senators (Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan) and my district House representative (Chris Pappas) and their support or opposition to the Biden administration’s inattention to the increasing domestic gasoline and heating oil cost and likely reduced supply. Heating oil prices are already forecasted to increase by 43 percent this coming heating season and propane will be higher too.
Filled up your vehicle lately? These increases may just be the beginning and a cold winter is forecasted.
Domestic oil production became limited beginning this past January by newly sworn-in President Joe Biden’s executive actions. There is now a report of another pipeline being considered for shut down.
The domestic supply chain is becoming “strangulated” (needlessly restricted and overly regulated) by Washington. Why is the administration quietly hampering domestic oil production yet pleading with OPEC and Russia to increase their production to “help” this country? (OPEC has since declined!)
This country had achieved oil independency and lower fuel prices only to once again become dependent on foreign oil. Why? How does foreign oil dependency maintain or improve our national security?
The supply chain must have a supply to fulfill demand. When one element is intentionally strangled, the other element becomes unfulfilled and prices uncontrolled. This did not have to happen.
Yes, COVID is partly responsible, but when there is no or reduced supply of crude oil for the refineries you can’t blame those refiners for failing the supply chain.
Looking forward to hearing from our representatives.