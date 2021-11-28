To the Editor: President Joe Biden recently visited an 82-year-old New Hampshire bridge to talk about how the newly passed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be a turning point for our state and our nation. Biden emphasized, “We will build an economy for the 21st century that matters.”
We understand the need for adequate roads, bridges, broadband access, etc. We drive long distances on decaying roads and experience our current lack of broadband access daily. It is refreshing to have a president who has made “infrastructure week” a reality — not just a “talking point.”
This bill means New Hampshire could receive $1.5 billion for improved roads, bridges, broadband, electrical grid, water infrastructure, and so many other initiatives that will help bring our economy into the 21st Century. It means our friends, neighbors and family members will see real improvements in their day-to-day lives.
Eamon Kelley, a state representative from Berlin and senior executive with White Mountain Lumber, stated that the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Package is very exciting for our state and our economy. By repairing and expanding our hard infrastructure, it will make it easier to transport goods — like lumber — and for Granite State families to travel and live their lives.”
President Joe Biden, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Rep. Annie Kuster remember us. They reached across the political chasms that currently divide our great country.