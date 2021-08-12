Democrats can be proud of standing up for healthy soil
To the Editor: A bill to foster healthy soils, HB 199, passed the state House and Senate this spring, and was signed into law this summer, unfortunately without acknowledgement by Governor Chris Sununu. The New Hampshire Soil Conservation and Farmland Preservation Statute was created in the late 1930s by federal requirement as a way to prevent the kind of soil loss that was seen in the Dust Bowl. The statutes were revised in the 1970s and 80s to include new scientific understanding of soil-water interactions.
Since the late 1990s, soil science has developed a much better understanding of the biological interactions with soil and how this affects soil structure and plant biology. The soil conservation districts, which administer the state soil plan by providing technical and material assistance to farmers and other land owners, had already started to include aspects of soil health in their recommendations in the past decade. HB 199 officially recognizes the role of soil health in maintaining forest and farmland quality, in protecting adjoining waterways from nutrient run-off, and in creating soils that are more resilient to climate change and to other environmental changes.
The official recognition of soil health and climate change resilience will allow our soil conservation districts to compete more effectively for the grants that help fund their critical mission. I’m proud of New Hampshire Democrats for championing conservation efforts that will ensure New Hampshire farming can prosper in the future.