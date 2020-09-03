Sowing COVID-19 fears

To the Editor: So Nancy Pelosi gets caught going to a hair salon in COVID-19 central — a.k.a. San Francisco — without a mask! Hmmmm.

The CDC comes out and reports that just 9,200 people in the entire country actually died from just COVID-19. (The other 176,000 had some kind of underlying severe health issue.) That is in a country of 350 million people. If it sounds like a political con job it is. Now you have Mayor Joyce “I want to control your life” Craig wanting a mask mandate.

People, you are getting scammed. There are only 20 cases in the entire state right now. They are trying to control through fear, and judging by what I see they are doing a pretty good job. Wake up and push back or else you will never get normal back. They like the power too much.

TOM MARINEAU

Auburn

