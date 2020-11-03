Democrats oppose broadbased taxes
To the Editor: It is an oft-repeated lie that New Hampshire Democrats favor an income tax.
A prominent poster-like image appears on the websites and Facebook pages of a number of New Hampshire Republican candidates. Its claims are rife with falsehoods. For example, it states “New Hampshire Democrats in ‘19 and ‘20 voted to pass an income tax.”
As its source, the image cites House Bill 712. HB 712 was the Family Medical Leave Act. This bi-partisan bill would have established a medical leave insurance program, funded by employers who do not otherwise provide such insurance for their employees. Aside from its benefits to employees, it addressed the severe outflow of skilled labor from New Hampshire. Two Republicans were among its sponsors, and the bill passed both the House and Senate. Unfortunately, it was vetoed this summer by the governor.
Bankrupt of ideas, Republicans have doubled down on the falsehood that the Democrats favor a broadbased tax. I have lived in New Hampshire since 1984. In all that time, there has been only one gubernatorial candidate (in 2002) who favored a broad-based tax. In response, the state Democratic convention that year overwhelmingly passed a resolution opposing any broadbased tax.
With the example set at the highest level of their party, New Hampshire Republicans have embraced falsehoods as a campaign strategy. Don’t fall for it. Democrats do not favor a broad-based tax.
JERRY HANAUER
Bedford