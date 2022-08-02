Democrats make problems, Chuck Morse solves them

To the Editor: As the Biden administration continues to facilitate the crisis at our southern border, it has been made abundantly clear to me that building a wall is necessary. Thousands upon thousands of undocumented immigrants are illegally entering our country and violating our nation’s immigration laws. For the life of me, I don’t understand why Democrats are enabling these efforts. As a nation that was built upon lawful immigration, I find it difficult to understand why the law suddenly doesn’t apply to everyone.

