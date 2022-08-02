To the Editor: As the Biden administration continues to facilitate the crisis at our southern border, it has been made abundantly clear to me that building a wall is necessary. Thousands upon thousands of undocumented immigrants are illegally entering our country and violating our nation’s immigration laws. For the life of me, I don’t understand why Democrats are enabling these efforts. As a nation that was built upon lawful immigration, I find it difficult to understand why the law suddenly doesn’t apply to everyone.
I am appalled by how the Biden administration has allowed our communities to become unsafe. We need to continue building a wall at our southern border to ensure the safety and security of our country. The Biden administration continues to turn a blind eye to the illegal drugs entering our communities at the cost of American families like my own.
I can’t keep standing by and watching the Democratic party continue to ignore the crisis at the border time and time again. Providing security for America needs to be a top priority in our country, and that’s something State Senator Chuck Morse not only understands, but has a plan for. I encourage you to join me in voting for the candidate who will not only take action, but deliver results. Let’s send the 603 way to D.C by electing Chuck Morse!